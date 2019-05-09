01 / 15
You don't want to miss these stunning unseen images of Julian Speroni
Club legend Julian Speroni has enjoyed some iconic moments in his 15 seasons with Crystal Palace.
To celebrate his career in SE25 after the recent announcement that he will depart the club in summer, we asked club photographer Sebastian Frej to send over his best, unseen images of the Argentine shot-stopper.
Some of them are almost as impressive as the man himself and his remarkable time with the Eagles.
Click through the gallery above to see some of the most spectacular photos from this and earlier seasons of Manos de Dios.