This Easter, we’ll be keeping Palace's Junior Members and now Season Ticket holders entertained with several great Easter related activities!

You can have the chance to take part in a junior press conference, play FIFA 21 against a Palace player and learn great skills from Palace coaches. There’s also a fun digital Easter Egg Hunt to kick off the week.

The fun starts on Monday April 12th with the digital Easter Egg Hunt, and finishes on Friday April 16th with a skills session delivered by Palace coaches.

See below for full details of each event, and how to get involved! It’s not too late to join as a Member to take part in the fun, with Junior Memberships now from just £10!

Digital Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Monday April 12th (Available all day).

Available to: All junior fans.

What is it? Follow clues across the Palace site to find Luka Milivojevic who will have a special message for you and the chance to win a great Palace Easter gift set.

How to play: Look out for the first clue on the Monday on the Member Hub and Palace website.

Digital Junior Member Press Conference

Date: Tuesday April 13th.

Times: 3-4pm (ages 0-10) & 4:15 – 5:15 (ages 11-16).

Available to: Junior and Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket holders (places limited).

What is it: The hour will start with a few fun games, before two players join to answer your questions. Win the chance to ask players questions in the games beforehand!

How to join: Click HERE to attend the free events. Tickets are on a first come first serve basis and the event will be held over zoom.

FIFA 21 Competition

Date: Thursday April 15th.

Time: Early afternoon (exact time TBC).

Available to: Three Junior or Junior Gold Members.

What is it: Three Junior Members will have the chance to play FIFA 21 against a Palace player who will also chat to you over zoom whilst playing!

How to enter: Answer the question and enter your email address on the Member Hub here.

Requirements: You’ll need to own FIFA 21 on either PS4 or PS5 (with PS4 version installed).

Skills Session

Date: Friday April 16th.

Times: 10:30-11:15am (ages 0-10) & 1:30-2:15pm (ages 11-16).

Available to: Junior and Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket holders (places limited).

What is it: Learn new skills over zoom with Palace coaches! Our experienced coaches will teach you new skills to sharpen your footballing ability!

How to enter: Click here to attend the free events. Tickets are on a first come first serve basis and the event will be held over zoom.

Requirements: You’ll just need a laptop, phone or tablet to join the call, and then a ball and a bit of space!