The Palace winger started for the AFCON quarter-finalists and assisted Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe shortly before half-time, with Ivory Coast already 1-0 up before Pepe's strike.

Chadrac Akolo then pulled one back for Congo before Zaha rifled home in the 95th minute, securing a strong 3-1 win.

Great week of training and beautiful victory 😬♥️🐘



Très bonne semaine d'entraînement et une belle victoire 😬♥️🐘 pic.twitter.com/Biva3kBNAs — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 13, 2019

There is only one match left to play for Palace's internationals, with Luka Milivojevic playing tonight.