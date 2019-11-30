Speaking to Palace TV post-match, Zaha spoke honestly about what has changed: "Let me be honest, the only thing I’ve changed is just let me worry about myself, that’s it. I used to get annoyed about everything: the referee, the other team and my own teammates at times.

"My season starts now, from Saturday [v Liverpool], I’ll just worry about myself and do what I do."

Analysing his fine strike against the Clarets, Zaha praised Scott Dann for the assist and revealed his delight at finishing with his left foot: "He [Dann] was in quite a bit of space so I saw that he could look up and pick me out. And obviously Dannsy’s got the quality to do that. I’m glad I could take the opportunity, take the defender on and finish.

"I’m playing on the left, and obviously people are going to show me on to my left because they know I want to come in and shoot on my right. I’ve had to practice on it [my left foot] and it’s matchday so I’ve got to show I’ve been praticising.

The Black Friday sales are still going on all weekend! Click the banner below to explore the various deals around the club shop!