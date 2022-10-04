Apsley’s Director and Master Tailor, Arshad Mahmood, the club’s Chairman, Steve Parish and manager, Patrick Vieira, worked together on the style of this season’s suits. The trio opted for a single breasted, one button, peak lapel jacket with straight pockets, side vents and hand stitching on the lapel.

The trousers are plain fronted, plain bottoms with side adjusters instead of belt loops. The suits were made using a stunning blue Italian fabric and cut to give a tapered, slim fit look. A navy shirt and tie were selected to match the suits as well as a navy polo shirt to give a more casual look.

Apsley are known across the globe for creating beautiful handmade suits, shirts, jackets, chinos and much more for both ladies and gentleman. A master tailor will create clothes unique to your body measurements and exact style requirements.

Apsley Tailors are located just a few metres away from Savile Row, the heart of bespoke tailoring. The Apsley team invite you to their Mill Street studio for a free style consultation and to browse fabrics.

To book an appointment, call 0207 925 2238 or email info@apsleytailors.com. Quote CPFC22/23 for an exclusive 15% discount.

