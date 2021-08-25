The University of Roehampton initially joined the club as a local partner in the summer of 2018 and, since then, Roehampton students have been offered a wide range of project work and placement opportunities by the club. Croydon, the club’s home borough, has become the number one location for University of Roehampton student recruitment.

In 2019, the innovative Study Play undergraduate programme was successfully launched, enabling overseas students to be trained by Crystal Palace F.C. and Palace For Life Foundation coaches, whilst studying at the University of Roehampton. More details on Study Play are available here.

The official partnership announced today will see the club continue to support the University of Roehampton students with work experience and project work opportunities, as well as supplying guest lecturers, attending careers events and offering discounted student tickets to Crystal Palace Women’s matches. The University will benefit from coverage across the pitch side LED screens, on the first-team highlights feature and its logo will be on the back of Crystal Palace Women’s home shirts.

Palace For Life Foundation, the official charity of the club, and the University of Roehampton will also collaborate on projects to engage with young people and schools to raise aspirations in Croydon and beyond, and the University’s women’s football team will work closely with the Crystal Palace Women’s team on a range of initiatives, including joint training. The University of Roehampton will provide academic expertise to the club and Foundation, and provide the club’s staff access to Roehampton degrees.

Liam Hurley, Director of Strategy and External Relations at the University of Roehampton, said: “We are really excited to be building on our existing partnership with Crystal Palace, a club dedicated to supporting the community and young people in many ways. Ensuring our students gain relevant professional experience is central to all of our degrees, and this partnership provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to do so, as well as supporting the club with their needs.