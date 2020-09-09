The partnership covers both the men’s and women’s game and will provide Vitality with in-stadium branding rights at Selhurst Park, including LEDs, big screens and Fanzone. It will also see Vitality’s brand feature on the shorts of the Crystal Palace Women’s team.

The club will work closely with Vitality, whose core purpose is to help make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives.

Vitality is a key supporter of women’s sport and will work with the club and its other partners to raise the visibility of women’s sport, inspire many women and girls to get active and try football, other sport and physical activity, and to take on the gap that exists between how physically active men and women are (the gender play gap).

As a result of the partnership, Vitality members and Palace fans will also have access to a number of club-related benefits throughout the season.

Barry Webber, Crystal Palace Commercial Director, said: "We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Vitality. Healthy living is something we actively encourage, particularly through the work of Palace for Life Foundation, and we are firm believers in Vitality’s commitment to encouraging healthy lifestyle choices for its members.

"This partnership is further evidence of the growing commercial pull of Crystal Palace, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership over the coming years."

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Crystal Palace Football Club as their wellness partner.

"We look forward to working with the club to motivate its supporters to get active and live healthier lives, and in particular inspire many more women and girls to take up football or other physical activity to help address the gap that we know exists in how physically active men and women are."

