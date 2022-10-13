Under the renewed partnership, iPRO Sport Edition will remain the Preferred Healthy Hydration Drink, provided to all representative teams, including the men, women and Academy teams. Each team will receive reusable iPRO hardware for accessible hydration during league fixtures.

On the partnership renewal, Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer at Crystal Palace F.C, said: “We are delighted to announce this renewal with iPRO as our Official Sports Hydration Partner. The improved performance of our teams is always the key priority for our football club.

“The opportunity to partner with a forward-thinking organisation like iPRO brings numerous benefits to our club, providing our squads with a hydration product that’s viewed as a market-leading healthy hydration drink trusted by sporting organisations worldwide.”

The iPRO Sport Edition range is Informed Sport certified – the quality assurance programme in sports nutrition – and a market-leading healthy hydration drink trusted by sporting organisations worldwide.

Infused with electrolytes and supplemented with vitamins, iPRO Sport Edition is the gold standard in rehydration to help fuel performance and support recovery.

Lucy Darrall, iPRO Global Partnerships Manager, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to be Crystal Palace’s club partner for two years, and look forward to another two more. The intensity of the Premier League and Women’s Championship means players need high-quality hydration, which not only benefits their performance and recovery but also enables their mental performance to excel. After a successful season last year, we’re excited to continue our journey with the club.”

Fan can purchase the same ultra-hydrating iPRO Hydrate that Palace players use at iPRO.Run by clicking here!