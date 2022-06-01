This event is suitable for all levels of investors from complete beginners to experts, and fans can bring a plus one to enjoy the evening with them.

Salako said: “I always feel at home at Selhurst Park and love going back there, meeting supporters and being inside the iconic stadium which I know so well – although it’s changed a bit since my day!

"As a complete novice, eToro has been a perfect platform to engage with share dealing, so I set up an account. I look forward to the event just to be able to learn more and to grow, and to maximise what I'm doing on the platform.

"It’s going to be great to speak with you all and share a few stories. See you there!”

