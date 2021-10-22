Soccer Supplement will work closely with Palace to provide training and matchday supplements needed to enhance the players’ tailored sports nutrition programmes.

The British company has revolutionised the sports nutrition market by developing their supplements alongside leading football nutritionists, players and clubs worldwide. Soccer Supplement’s range of products offers a comprehensive solution for footballers; to improve endurance, strength, performance, and recovery, and to support general health, injury prevention and rehabilitation.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Soccer Supplement. Ensuring our players have the best supplements in the industry to aid their training efforts is of critical importance to us. We look forward to working with Soccer Supplement for this season and beyond.”

Mark Britton, Soccer Supplement’s Commercial Director, added: “It's a pleasure to be working with Crystal Palace. We’re looking forward to building on our relationship with the team and staff to ensure that the Palace players are operating at their best. We can't wait to see how the rest of the season goes.”

