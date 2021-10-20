Download Propix today and you can see exclusive images of Palace players with every call and text! Click here to download on iOS, or here for Android.

ProPix founder Matthew Bayley said: “We are extremely happy to be able to bring exclusive Crystal Palace player images into the smartphones of fans around the world with every call and text they receive. The passion, enthusiasm and community at this historic club is something we are excited to be part of.”

Barry Webber, Crystal Palace’s Commercial Director, added: “Having a Crystal Palace gallery on the ProPix app will provide fans with a completely unique way to engage with their club as they go about their normal day. We’re pleased to support this new technology and are excited to see the future galleries on show.”

Instructions to add CPFC images to your phone contacts:

Downloaded ProPix (look for the multicoloured logo)

Tap on the app to open

The CPFC gallery is front and centre when opened

Tap into the gallery then browse the player images

Once happy tap the £0.99 to make the purchase

The app shows you which player images are allocated to which person on your phone

Tap 'Apply' to add Palace player images to each contact

You’re all set!

Need assistance with the app? Please click here.