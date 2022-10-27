The announcement marks the second season of The Turmeric Co. and Crystal Palace Women working together, with the Women’s Championship side teaming up with Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu’s business in July 2021.

The Turmeric Co., founded by professional footballer Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu, provides a range of functional flavours including Original Raw Turmeric, Raw Turmeric and Ginger, Raw Turmeric and Beetroot, and Raw Turmeric Vitamin C and D3. They are provided in a simple 60ml bottle for easy and daily consumption.

With a recipe that boasts purposefully-selected superfood ingredients, the shots contain a potent 35g of turmeric root, combined with flax oil and black pepper extract. They are perfectly blended to increase the impact of the active ingredient, curcumin, found in the raw turmeric root.

The Turmeric Co. is the UK’s leading producer of naturally-produced turmeric shots, which are used by a number of elite athletes to enhance their recovery and holistic health. These health benefits include increased energy, performance and immune system support. The Turmeric Co. has spent over a decade perfecting its range of turmeric shots to optimise the health benefits they deliver.