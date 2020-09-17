As part of the continued partnership with Palace, which began in 2018, eToro will benefit from significant global exposure on the club’s digital platforms and advertising space within Selhurst Park.

eToro enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets like bitcoin. The platform not only allows users to choose what they invest in, but also how they invest. Users can trade themselves, copy another investor, or invest in a portfolio. More than fourteen million registered users have signed up and anyone can buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with eToro, an innovative global brand which invests in campaigns, competitions and content that deliver value to our supporters.”

eToro Global Sponsorship Manager, Dylan Holman said: “We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Crystal Palace after two successful years. As a global investment platform, we believe in long-term relationships and so it’s great to be continuing our support.

“We look forward to creating new fan activations which bring them closer to the action, along with continuing to help educate people on investing.”.

