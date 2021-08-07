Benteke, who scored the third goal in the 3-1 victory over Watford, explains that “it’s always good to be back, especially with the fans.

"I think we played well, on the ball and without the ball as well, but the main thing was to get our legs ready for the beginning of the season next week against Chelsea.

“I feel good, obviously I need more minutes, but I feel good. I'm happy to be back and I’m looking forward to this new season.”

The striker went on to reveal how Watford proved to be an acid test for the team to see where they were ahead of the clash against Chelsea next weekend.