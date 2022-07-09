Palace will take on Leeds United at the Optus Stadium, but there is plenty more to sink your teeth into down-under, from a meeting with the Patrick Vieira to a special pre-match event before kick-off.

Fan event - 21st July

The Leederville Hotel will be the place to be when Palace are in town, hosting two official fan events. The first, the day before the game, will see the official Crystal Palace Fan Party take place as Perth goes red-and-blue.

The event begins at 16:00, where fans will have a chance to meet Patrick Vieira and members of the first-team squad – and potentially ask their questions to the team.

Pre-match event - 22nd July

The following afternoon, head back to the Leederville from midday as the pre-match event gets underway, with an appearance from a special guest.

Entry to both events is free – make sure you arrive in plenty of time at the Leederville to avoid disappointment.

Matchday v Leeds - 22nd July

But there is one thing we’re all looking forward to most – matchday.

Patrick Vieira will speak before the game at his pre-match press conference, which you can watch via Palace TV+ from 13:00 AEST on Thursday, 21st July.

On Friday, 22nd July, head down to the Optus Stadium as a capacity crowd of over 60,000 see Palace take on Leeds (19:30 AEST).

This one will be special – don’t miss out. Grab your tickets HERE.

Keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, social media and the Official Crystal Palace App for all the latest updates from Palace’s 2022/23 pre-season tour.