Nathaniel Clyne, Jes Rak-Sakyi, Tayo Adaramola and Killian Phillips joined Brighty in front of a packed house, as they heard from their heroes in the flesh – for many, seeing a Palace player in person for the first time.

One fan had been supporting the Eagles from Australia for 55-years, managing to get across to Selhurst Park just once to see them play, and there were plenty others in a similar predicament.

So the arrival of the four players was greeted with euphoria. There was special applause given to Phillips for his performance against Liverpool in Singapore, and to Rak-Sakyi and Adaramola for making their first-team debuts last season.

Nathaniel Clyne spoke of his joy at returning to the club, and his mixed emotions at being coached by former teammate Shaun Derry…

