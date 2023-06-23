What’s the story?

Formed in 1890 – making them Spain’s oldest sporting club with a sole focus on football – Sevilla were initially led by a Brit: Scottish born Edward Johnston to be specific.

Their success was not immediate, but a sole league title in 1945/46 pales in comparison to their European record, winning seven UEFA Cups/Europa Leagues, more than any other club. Their most recent came this season, beating Manchester United and Juventus en route to the final where they dispatched Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest.

Their record appearance maker is a familiar name for English football fans. Jesus Navas played more than 100 times for Manchester City in between long spells with his boyhood club, and played 650 games in total in southern Spain.