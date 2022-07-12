The Eagles will host Ipswich at the club's Academy ground on Saturday, 16th July (11:00 BST kick-off).

A mixed squad of first-team players who are not travelling to Singapore and Australia will feature in this match alongside Academy players.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing work, fans cannot attend the fixture in person. However, you won’t have to miss a minute, with the full match broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ - which can be accessed in a number of way.

You can purchase a PalaceTV+ subscription for the coming pre-season or a 12 month period HERE.