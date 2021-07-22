The Eagles will take on the Royals as they aim for another Championship promotion push, with Veljko Paunović’s men finishing seventh in 20/21.
The two sides last met in a 2018 pre-season friendly, when a Wilfried Zaha double fired Palace towards a 4-0 win.
This announcement completes Palace’s full pre-season fixture schedule, which can be found below.
|Fixture
|Date
|Kick-off (BST)
|Location
|Walsall
|17th July
|13:00
|Banks's stadium (A)
|Stevenage v Palace XI
|23rd July
|19:00
|Lamex stadium (A)
|Ipswich Town
|24th July
|15:00
|Portman Road (A)
|Charlton Athletic
|27th July
|18:00
|Selhurst Park
|Reading
|31st July
|15:00
|Madejski (A)
|Watford
|7th August
|15:00
|Selhurst Park
Ticket information
Reading anticipate this friendly will be open to both home and away supporters without any capacity limits in place. Tickets for this friendly are priced at £10 for adults and just £5 for all concessions.
Tickets are now on general sale, and supporters must purchase through Palace’s ticket office in advance. Tickets will not be available to purchase on matchday.
Please ensure you are logged in to view these tickets.