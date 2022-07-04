The Young Eagles are looking to build on a stellar season last time out, finishing just two points behind third-placed Arsenal and ahead of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League 2.

Southend finished 13th in the National League last season, and are bidding to return to the Football League this season under the management of Head Coach Kevin Maher.

Tickets are available on the door - please note tickets are only available via cash payments.

Supporters can follow every minute of the action LIVE with full coverage on Palace TV+ - explore a pre-season bundle or an annual subscription by clicking HERE.