Doucouré signed for Palace deom Lens five days ago on a five-year deal, with the midfielder saying upon arrival: “I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I’m proud to be at Palace."

Today’s starting XI also includes Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson and Wilfried Zaha, as well as Luke Plange, Marc Guéhi and Christian Benteke, and Academy players Owen Goodman (goalkeeper), David Boateng and Noah Watson (defenders).

The bench is replete with young lads competing in the club’s youth system, as well as first-team players Will Hughes, Nathan Ferguson and Jaïro Riedewald.

The 11am kick-off sees Palace host an Ipswich XI at the Academy ground, and will be broadcast live on Palace TV+.

You can find out how to watch live by clicking here.

Palace: Goodman, D.Boateng, Watson, Guéhi, Ferguson, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Plange, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Whitworth, Addae, Sheridan, Bartley, Hughes, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Vigor, Omilabu, Cadogan, Gordon, Mooney.