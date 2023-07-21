Last season began with the appointment of Rob Edwards, who was sacked in September. In a brutal irony for Watford, he joined rivals Luton and became the first manager to be both sacked and achieve promotion to the Premier League in the same season.

Then came Slaven Bilić, who lasted until March before the arrival of Chris Wilder, who was dismissed at the end of the season. Watford finished in 11th place, just a few points off the play-offs but unable to return to the top-flight.

The new campaign has seen the arrival of Valérien Ismaël, the former Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich defender whose spell in charge of Barnsley earned him such plaudits in 2020/21. He has strengthened the side with the additions of Tom Ince and Jorge Cabezas, who will work to fill the void left by João Pedro’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Transfers