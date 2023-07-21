Remember, the only way you can watch every minute of Palace’s pre-season action is by subscribing to Palace TV+, which you can do from just £19.99 by clicking HERE.
Crystal Palace’s pre-season preparations continue against Watford on Saturday 22nd July (13:00 BST) as preparations begin continue for the return of the 2023/24 Premier League season in just three weeks time – and before kick-off it’s time to get the lowdown on our latest opponents…
Factfile
- Division: Championship
- Manager: Valérien Ismaël
- Last season: 11th
- Nickname: The Hornets
- Ground: Vicarage Road
- Founded: 1881 (142 years ago)
What’s the story?
Since the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012, Watford have been run with a view on the here and now; they have seen 21 managers come and go in the period since, as many as Palace have had since 1996.
Last season began with the appointment of Rob Edwards, who was sacked in September. In a brutal irony for Watford, he joined rivals Luton and became the first manager to be both sacked and achieve promotion to the Premier League in the same season.
Then came Slaven Bilić, who lasted until March before the arrival of Chris Wilder, who was dismissed at the end of the season. Watford finished in 11th place, just a few points off the play-offs but unable to return to the top-flight.
The new campaign has seen the arrival of Valérien Ismaël, the former Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich defender whose spell in charge of Barnsley earned him such plaudits in 2020/21. He has strengthened the side with the additions of Tom Ince and Jorge Cabezas, who will work to fill the void left by João Pedro’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Transfers
- Matheus Martins (Udinese, loan)
- Tom Ince (Reading)
- Jorge Cabezas (Real Cartagena)
- Rhys Healey (Toulouse)
Pre-season so far
- Boreham Wood 0-0 Watford
- Arsenal 1-1 Watford (Koné)
First five
All dates in August.
- Sat 5th: QPR (H)
- Tue 8th: Stevenage (A) [League Cup first round]
- Sat 12th: Plymouth Argyle (H)
- Sat 19th: Stoke City (A)
- Sat 26th: Blackburn (H)
Did you know?
Famous Watford fans include Spice Girl Geri Horner and boxer Anthony Joshua, but none come more iconic than Sir Elton John, who owned the club between 1976 and 1990, during which time Watford finished runners up in the First Division and reached their first FA Cup final.
With more than 300 million records sold worldwide and an acclaimed Glastonbury set bringing the curtain down on a phenomenal career, we can be sure the Rocket Man will be putting his feet up and tuning into Palace TV+ for this one…
Match details
- Saturday 22nd July
- 13:00 BST
- Crystal Palace Academy
- LIVE on Palace TV+