The goalkeeper joined Palace this summer as Patrick Vieira's second signing, and will make his first outing between the sticks in the 19:15 BST kick-off. Supporters should note the change in kick-off time, which was originally 19:00.

He's joined by fellow first-team player Jaroslaw Jach, who starts ahead of him in defence.

Elsewhere in a strong starting lineup are Nya Kirby, Scott Banks and Sean Robertson, who plays his second game in a week after a long spell returning to fitness.

Like Robertson, several of the lads who overcame Dulwich 5-0 start this evening, with Jake O'Brien and Tayo Adaramola also named.

On the bench, Pape Souaré continues his fitness work with the Palace Academy and a promising attacking trio of Brandon Pierrick, Victor Akinwale and John-Kymani Gordon act as offensive options.

Former Palace Academy forward James Daly starts for the hosts.

Stevenage: Anang, James-Wildin, Coker, Reeves, Prosser, Taylor, Trialist, Osborne, Daly, Reid, Marshall.

Subs: Smith, Cuthbert, Trialist, Dreyer, Lines, Vancooten, Arai, Williams, Trialist, Trialist, Townsend-West.

Palace: Matthews, Adaramola, Jach, O'Brien, Robertson, M.Boateng, Wells-Morrison, Kirby, Banks, Street, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Souaré, Quick, D.Boateng, Ola-Adebomi, Ozoh, Nascimento, Trialist, Steele, Trialist, Pierrick, Akinwale, Gordon.