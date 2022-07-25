Below, you can find out all you need to know about La Paillade before the SE25 clash.

The game

This clash takes place on Saturday, July 30th at 15:00 BST at Selhurst.

This clash takes place on Saturday, July 30th at 15:00 BST at Selhurst. The game will be broadcast on Palace TV+ but will not be available within the UK.

You can also enjoy the match in comfort by taking advantage of one of our hospitality packages.

The back story

Montpellier were founded in 1919 as Stade Olympique Montpelliérain, merging with AS Paillade in 1974 to form the current club.

They won the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 2011/12 with Olivier Giroud finishing as the league’s top scorer. They have struggled to sustain a place near the top of the table since, however, finishing no higher than sixth in the last 10 campaigns.