Benteke and Plange combined twice inside 12 minutes against the Tractor Boys before Benteke grabbed a goal of his own and Plange earned his hat-trick. They will hope for more of the same tonight.

One change to the lineup includes Jaïro Riedewald, who will start in midfield alongside Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucouré.

Then, at the back, Palace continue to hand their Academy prospects minutes, naming Owen Goodman in goal, and David Boateng and Joe Sheridan ahead of him in defence.

On the bench are first-team options in Will Hughes and James McArthur, alongside a good mix of Academy lads. Every one of the starting XI was given a break during the Ipswich clash.

This 19:00 clash will be broadcast via Palace TV+, and you can find out how to watch live by clicking here.

Palace: Goodman, D. Boateng, Sheridan, Guéhi, Riedewald, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Plange, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Whitworth, Bartley, Addae, Watson, Hughes, McArthur, Wells-Morrison, Vigor, Mooney, Gordon, Cadogan.