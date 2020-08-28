Palace TV will be broadcasting this fixture live, with full details on how to watch below.

Eze will start his first match in red and blue, with Roy Hodgson selecting him to line-up after signing just yesterday. Another man fans may want to look out for is Jonny Williams, with the Palace Academy graduate having joined Charlton in January last year. Williams starts on the bench this afternoon.

In today's friendly south London derby, the Palace squad is replete with local talent - adding Greenwich-born Eze's name to the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Sam Woods, Malachi Boateng, Brandon Pierrick and John-Kymani Gordon.

Purchase a pay-per-view pass to watch Palace v Charlton LIVE

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the Charlton match. For £5, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST this morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To do so, head over to Palace TV by clicking here, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account, purchase your pass for £5 and enjoy the pre-match show from 13:15 BST.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app, you will be redirected to a payment page, before returning to the app.

Prior to payment, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid and cannot view this afternoon, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

