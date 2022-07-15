Stay tuned to this live blog throughout the pre-season tour, as well as our output on social media for all the latest action.
Crystal Palace have landed in south-east Asia as they embark on a historic pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia – keep track of all the latest news, images and behind the scenes action below!
Friday, 15th July
8am: Tour Daily - Vieira, Derry and more
7am: It's matchday!
Matchday is finally here, and Palace have been out and about in Singapore preparing with a pre-match walk at the beautiful Gardens by the Bay.
Check out the best shots in the gallery!
Thursday, 14th July
12pm: Vieira discusses Liverpool clash and Academy opportunities
Patrick Vieira says that his side will treat the Liverpool game with as much respect as they would if it were a Premier League fixture, as they prepare to meet in the Singapore National Stadium on Friday.
“We know how difficult and challenging that game will be, but we are in preparations and we will learn a lot tomorrow about where we are, and which part of the game we will need to focus on," he said.
“The objective is to be ready for the first game of the season.”
With several Academy players a part of the tour squad, there is a chance for Vieira to assess the next generation of talent at the club – and the manager says that extends further than on the pitch.
“We bring some young players and that will be a really good experience,” he explained. “Some of them are travelling that far for the first time.
“How are they going to deal with that experience? The flight, the time difference. Those kinds of experiences will tell us a lot about those players.”
10am: Palace train at the Singapore National Stadium
As a first pre-season tour clash against Liverpool looms for Crystal Palace, there was a chance to soak in the surroundings at the National Stadium in Singapore during training.
It will be some experience for the Academy players on the tour in particular, with the likes of Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Scott Banks with the travelling party.
You can check out the best shots from the session by clicking HERE - and remember, you can still secure your tickets for the match HERE.
Wednesday, 13th July
5pm: Joa and Luka greet fans in Singapore
It was a night to remember for Palace fans in Singapore as first-teamers Joachim Andersen and Luka Milivojevic dropped by, joined by club legends Andre Moritz – who plays his football in Singapore – and Mark Bright.
The players met members of the Singapore suppporters group at their regular Palace-watching haunt, answering questions from the crowd.
There was advice for young players, secrets from training and memories from games gone by - you can see the highlights on Palace TV soon.
8am: From Premier League to school futsal tournaments
Good morning everyone. Day one and the tour has kicked off in earnest.
It was a special moment for the school children at Assumption English in Singapore, as Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Jes Rak-Sakyi and Ademola Ola-Adebomi arrived this morning.
After being greeted by the school staff and presented with a signed Singaporean national shirt, the lads headed upstairs to watch the school’s futsal sides in action – and even take part themselves.
Rak-Sakyi and Ola-Adebomi were on different sides, naturally, and that in-built sense of competition didn’t take long to come to the fore. It ended 3-2 to Ola-Adebomi’s side, but not before real battle.
Watching on was Palace favourite Andre Moritz, who plays his football in Singapore.
"Its been an honour to be invited to this," Moritz said. "I’ve seen how much Palace has improved over the years.
"I can see what a massive club Palace has become, and I'm just proud to be a small part of it."
Tuesday, 12th July
2pm: Palace arrive in Singapore as pre-season tour begins
After the long break and a return to pre-season action, it’s finally here: Palace have jetted off to the other side of the world and touched down in Singapore.
A high-profile all-Premier League clash with Liverpool awaits at the National Stadium, but there is plenty to keep an eye on before kick-off on Friday evening.
There's a chance for players to meet with supporters at a fan event tomorrow afternoon, as well as a meeting between Patrick Vieira, Jurgen Klopp and the British High Commissioner in Singapore - not to mention our continued commitment to grassroots initiatives.
Check out everything you need to know about Palace in Singapore HERE.