Crystal Palace have landed in Melbourne as they embark on the next leg of their historic pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia – keep track of all the latest news, images and behind the scenes action below!
Monday, 18th July
8am: Palace train in front of thousands at ‘The G’
Crystal Palace took to the field for the first time in Australia as they trained in front of thousands of fans at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
After arriving from Singapore, the Eagles were hard at work once again as they prepared to take on Manchester United in their second game of pre-season tour.
More than 4,000 fans attended the open training event, with tomorrow’s match seeing a potential crowd of 100,000 cramming in to the MCG to see the all-Premier League encounter.
The MCG is one of the most famous arenas in world sport regularly hosting the first test match of the Ashes and a top venue for AFL matches.
Check out the best shots
Sunday, 17th July
5pm: The Eagles have landed
Hello, Melbourne.
Palace have arrived in Australia, and how perfect to see the city lit up in red and blue?
8am: 'Tour Daily' - The Kids are Alright
As Palace make their way to Melbourne, relive a special moment for two young players in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Singapore National Stadium.
Killian Phillips and Jadan Raymond feature on the latest episode of the Palace Podcast, with both struggling to take in the experience.
"I just wish my Ma was here today - I'm sure she'll be watching at home!" said Phillips after the game.
You can listen to the latest episode
Saturday, 16th July
8am: Farewell, Singapore
It's goodbye to Singapore today as the Eagles travel to Australia for the next leg of the tour.
It's been a memorable trip for the club, and none more so than for the fans who got to see the Eagles in the flesh for the very first time.
In the latest episode of 'Tour Daily', you can hear from the fans at the Sinagapore Natinoal Stadium - some new Palace fans, and some who have been following the club since the 1970s and were desperate to see them play live no matter the result.
You can listen to the latest episode
Friday, 15th July
2pm: Post-match reaction
It wasn't to be for Palace against Liverpool, with goals from Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson condemning the Eagles to a 2-0 defeat.
You can recap all the action
Captain Luka Milivojevic had words of encouragement after the game:
“We took many young kids to come with us, and I think for them this one is a great experience. To play against one of the biggest clubs in the world, and to show themselves that they are at this level of football.
“You always have to take positives from games, and I definitely take that one.”
For Vieira, it was still progress:
“This is a team that in the last five or six years are fighting to win the Champions League and the Premier League,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We knew how challenging this would be.
“But I’m pleased because this was a game that allowed us to take a step forward from the last game we had. We are getting better physically. There are still things to work on but I think we took a step forward.
“We are never happy to concede goals when we play football matches. But on the other side, look at the quality of the Liverpool squad. We are not surprised at all.
“Overall I think it is a step forwards for us regarding where we want to be when the first game of the season will come.”
8am: Tour Daily - Vieira, Derry and more
Remember, you can get all the latest from tour with our 'Tour Daily' podcasts.
This morning, hear Patrick Vieira's thoughts before kick-off, highlights from a very special event at the British High Commission, and much more.
Listen
7am: It's matchday!
Matchday is finally here, and Palace have been out and about in Singapore preparing with a pre-match walk at the beautiful Gardens by the Bay.
Check out the best shots in the gallery!
Thursday, 14th July
5pm: It's training men
Palace were back out on the field after the press conference, with the players working through the heat before the Liverpool clash tomorrow.
The squad trained at the Sports Hub next door to the National Stadium, with the stunning Singapore skyline providing the perfect backdrop.
Check out the best photos below.
12pm: Vieira discusses Liverpool clash and Academy opportunities
Patrick Vieira says that his side will treat the Liverpool game with as much respect as they would if it were a Premier League fixture, as they prepare to meet in the Singapore National Stadium on Friday.
“We know how difficult and challenging that game will be, but we are in preparations and we will learn a lot tomorrow about where we are, and which part of the game we will need to focus on," he said.
“The objective is to be ready for the first game of the season.”
With several Academy players a part of the tour squad, there is a chance for Vieira to assess the next generation of talent at the club – and the manager says that extends further than on the pitch.
“We bring some young players and that will be a really good experience,” he explained. “Some of them are travelling that far for the first time.
“How are they going to deal with that experience? The flight, the time difference. Those kinds of experiences will tell us a lot about those players.”
10am: Palace train at the Singapore National Stadium
As a first pre-season tour clash against Liverpool looms for Crystal Palace, there was a chance to soak in the surroundings at the National Stadium in Singapore during training.
It will be some experience for the Academy players on the tour in particular, with the likes of Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Scott Banks with the travelling party.
You can check out the best shots from the session - and remember, you can still secure your tickets for the match
8am: Tour Daily - Podcast with Jes, Mola, Brighty and Moritz!
Go behind-the-scenes on pre-season tour as we bring you the all the latest from Crystal Palace’s trip to Singapore and Australia in ‘Tour Daily’.
After the first full day in Singapore, we speak to Jes Rak-Sakyi and Ademola Ola-Adebomi, fan favourite Andre Moritz and Mark Bright on the Academy talents to watch.
Listen to the podcast
Wednesday, 13th July
5pm: Joa and Luka greet fans in Singapore
It was a night to remember for Palace fans in Singapore as first-teamers Joachim Andersen and Luka Milivojevic dropped by, joined by club legends Andre Moritz – who plays his football in Singapore – and Mark Bright.
The players met members of the Singapore suppporters group at their regular Palace-watching haunt, answering questions from the crowd.
There was advice for young players, secrets from training and memories from games gone by - you can see the highlights on Palace TV soon.
8am: From Premier League to school futsal tournaments
Good morning everyone. Day one and the tour has kicked off in earnest.
It was a special moment for the school children at Assumption English in Singapore, as Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Jes Rak-Sakyi and Ademola Ola-Adebomi arrived this morning.
After being greeted by the school staff and presented with a signed Singaporean national shirt, the lads headed upstairs to watch the school’s futsal sides in action – and even take part themselves.
Rak-Sakyi and Ola-Adebomi were on different sides, naturally, and that in-built sense of competition didn’t take long to come to the fore. It ended 3-2 to Ola-Adebomi’s side, but not before real battle.
Watching on was Palace favourite Andre Moritz, who plays his football in Singapore.
"Its been an honour to be invited to this," Moritz said. "I’ve seen how much Palace has improved over the years.
"I can see what a massive club Palace has become, and I'm just proud to be a small part of it."
Tuesday, 12th July
2pm: Palace arrive in Singapore as pre-season tour begins
After the long break and a return to pre-season action, it’s finally here: Palace have jetted off to the other side of the world and touched down in Singapore.
A high-profile all-Premier League clash with Liverpool awaits at the National Stadium, but there is plenty to keep an eye on before kick-off on Friday evening.
There's a chance for players to meet with supporters at a fan event tomorrow afternoon, as well as a meeting between Patrick Vieira, Jurgen Klopp and the British High Commissioner in Singapore - not to mention our continued commitment to grassroots initiatives.
Check out everything you need to know about Palace in Singapore