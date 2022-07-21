Stay tuned to this live blog throughout the pre-season tour, as well as our output on social media for all the latest action.
Crystal Palace have have landed in Perth for the final leg of their historic pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia – keep track of all the latest news, images and behind the scenes action below!
Thursday, 21st July
5pm: The sash is back - down under
You may (should) now be aware, but Palace have released their new third kit for the 2022/23 season – and boy, is it a looker.
At a special fan event in Perth, the new kit was unveiled to the hundreds of Palace fans in attendance by youngsters Scott Banks, Rob Street and Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
They were joined by seniors Jack Butland and Vicente Guaita, as well as club legend Mark Bright, as the Aussie Eagles got a chance to see their heroes up close and personal.
Check out the best pictures in the gallery below!
12pm: Palace back on the grass
Crystal Palace returned to training in rainy Perth as they made final preparations for the last match of their pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia.
The squad were hard at work back on the grass after a day of travelling, with sights set on finishing the tour on a high – with plenty of Academy players involved once again.
It was all a bit too wet for Vicente Guaita
8am: Vieira on strong foundatons
Patrick Vieira says the new experiences provided by touring Singapore and Australia will allow him to build on the strong foundations already set at the club, as his side prepares to face Leeds United in Perth on Friday.
“Coming here was something that we wanted to do as a football club,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “We wanted as well to give these kinds of experiences to our players.
“Some of our you g players have never been outside of London or England, so to travel and to play those kinds of games against those kinds of teams is of value for our football club.
“The tour has been good so far. When you play [Manchester] United and Liverpool in front of 80,000 and you look at the intensity of the game, those two games so far have helped us grow as a team.
“Obviously we are in a better place now physically, and a better place tactically. Those games allowed us to adjust and to see where we are as a team.”
Read all the key quotes from the press conference
6am: ‘Tour Daily’ – Vieira to introduce mullets?
There’s a certain trend in Australia which may seem alien to those back home, but the mullet is back – and big time.
In today’s Tour Daily, hear from Patrick Vieira on whether the 'mullet' hairstyle can make it in the Premier League, as well as Cardo Siddik and Victor Akinwale on the experience of playing in front of almost 80,000 people at the MCG.
You can listen to the latest episode
Wednesday, 20th July
5pm: Touchdown
The Eagles have landed in Perth, and after a day of travelling it's time to buckle down to training once again in preparation for Leeds on Friday.
We'll have plenty to share with you from a packed schedule tomorrow as the Patrick Vieira's men get back on the grass, and get out and meet Palace fans around Perth.
Stay tuned for all the latest.
6am: On to Perth
After facing Manchester United at the MCG last night, it’s time for Palace to move on the Perth for the final leg of the pre-season tour.
Leeds United are the opposition awaiting them and the players will touch down this afternoon to begin preparations for a final all-Premier League encounter.
In the meantime, be sure to catch up with the latest episode of ‘Tour Daily’, as we speak to fans at the MCG and take you inside the matchday experience, from the dressing room to the tunnel to pitchside as the two teams walk out.
You can listen to the latest episode below, or by clicking HERE.
Tuesday, 19th July
6pm: Malcolm...
2pm: All over in Melbourne
It wasn’t to be for Palace’s young side against Manchester United at the MCG, but focus now turns to Perth and Leeds United – the final fixture on tour.
For all the reaction to the Man Utd game
Check out best shots from the game below.
9am: Follow on the live blog
It's time to shift into full matchday mode.
Kick-off is just two hours away, so head over to the live blog to follow all the action.
6am: Tour Daily - Vieira looks ahead to Man Utd
Good morning from Melbourne! Yesterday's grey and rainy skies have disappeared, and the sun is shining once again on a crisp, chilly winter's morning in Australia.
It's matchday, and it's a big one: Manchester United at the MCG, in front of a potential crowd approaching 100,000 people.
What an experience that could be for the young players in the Academy squad - and Patrick Vieira had some words of encouragement for them prior to kick-off.
Listen to the managers thoughts, as well as his take on a new-look Man Utd, in today's 'Tour Daily' podcast.
You can listen to the latest episode below, or by clicking HERE.
Monday, 18th July
5pm: The fans down under
It was a special night in Melbourne for the hundreds of fans who support Palace from down under, as four of the tour squad and club legend Mark Bright popped by for a question and answer session.
Nathaniel Clyne, Jes Rak-Sakyi, Tayo Adaramola and Killian Phillips joined Brighty in front of a packed house, as they heard from their heroes in the flesh – for many, seeing a Palace player in person for the first time.
One fan had been supporting the Eagles from Australia for 55-years, managing to get across to Selhurst Park just once to see them play, and there were plenty others in a similar predicament.
So the arrival of the four players was greeted with euphoria. There was special applause given to Phillips for his performance against Liverpool in Singapore, and to Rak-Sakyi and Adaramola for making their first-team debuts last season.
Nathaniel Clyne spoke of his joy at returning to the club, and his mixed emotions at being coached by former teammate Shaun Derry…
12pm: Australian Eagles
It is incredible the lengths to which people will go to see the Palace - and you can hear just that on the latest 'Tour Daily' podcast.
We hear from a couple who travelled 800km to Melbourne for tomorrow's match, a group of friends who kitted out a 'Palace' themed pick-up truck and drove ten hours - raising $11,000 for charity in the process - and a man who runs the aptly named Prince Patrick pub, and works to convert the regulars in to full-blooded Eagles.
Check it all out on the latest Tour Daily podcast
8am: Palace train in front of thousands at ‘The G’
Crystal Palace took to the field for the first time in Australia as they trained in front of thousands of fans at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
After arriving from Singapore, the Eagles were hard at work once again as they prepared to take on Manchester United in their second game of pre-season tour.
More than 4,000 fans attended the open training event, with tomorrow’s match seeing a potential crowd of 100,000 cramming in to the MCG to see the all-Premier League encounter.
The MCG is one of the most famous arenas in world sport regularly hosting the first test match of the Ashes and a top venue for AFL matches.
Check out the best shots
Sunday, 17th July
5pm: The Eagles have landed
Hello, Melbourne.
Palace have arrived in Australia, and how perfect to see the city lit up in red and blue?
8am: 'Tour Daily' - The Kids are Alright
As Palace make their way to Melbourne, relive a special moment for two young players in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Singapore National Stadium.
Killian Phillips and Jadan Raymond feature on the latest episode of the Palace Podcast, with both struggling to take in the experience.
"I just wish my Ma was here today - I'm sure she'll be watching at home!" said Phillips after the game.
You can listen to the latest episode
Saturday, 16th July
8am: Farewell, Singapore
It's goodbye to Singapore today as the Eagles travel to Australia for the next leg of the tour.
It's been a memorable trip for the club, and none more so than for the fans who got to see the Eagles in the flesh for the very first time.
In the latest episode of 'Tour Daily', you can hear from the fans at the Sinagapore Natinoal Stadium - some new Palace fans, and some who have been following the club since the 1970s and were desperate to see them play live no matter the result.
You can listen to the latest episode below, or by clicking HERE.
Friday, 15th July
2pm: Post-match reaction
It wasn't to be for Palace against Liverpool, with goals from Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson condemning the Eagles to a 2-0 defeat.
You can recap all the action
Captain Luka Milivojevic had words of encouragement after the game:
“We took many young kids to come with us, and I think for them this one is a great experience. To play against one of the biggest clubs in the world, and to show themselves that they are at this level of football.
“You always have to take positives from games, and I definitely take that one.”
For Vieira, it was still progress:
“This is a team that in the last five or six years are fighting to win the Champions League and the Premier League,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We knew how challenging this would be.
“But I’m pleased because this was a game that allowed us to take a step forward from the last game we had. We are getting better physically. There are still things to work on but I think we took a step forward.
“We are never happy to concede goals when we play football matches. But on the other side, look at the quality of the Liverpool squad. We are not surprised at all.
“Overall I think it is a step forwards for us regarding where we want to be when the first game of the season will come.”
8am: Tour Daily - Vieira, Derry and more
Remember, you can get all the latest from tour with our 'Tour Daily' podcasts.
This morning, hear Patrick Vieira's thoughts before kick-off, highlights from a very special event at the British High Commission, and much more.
Listen below
7am: It's matchday!
Matchday is finally here, and Palace have been out and about in Singapore preparing with a pre-match walk at the beautiful Gardens by the Bay.
Check out the best shots in the gallery!
Thursday, 14th July
5pm: It's training men
Palace were back out on the field after the press conference, with the players working through the heat before the Liverpool clash tomorrow.
The squad trained at the Sports Hub next door to the National Stadium, with the stunning Singapore skyline providing the perfect backdrop.
Check out the best photos below.
12pm: Vieira discusses Liverpool clash and Academy opportunities
Patrick Vieira says that his side will treat the Liverpool game with as much respect as they would if it were a Premier League fixture, as they prepare to meet in the Singapore National Stadium on Friday.
“We know how difficult and challenging that game will be, but we are in preparations and we will learn a lot tomorrow about where we are, and which part of the game we will need to focus on," he said.
“The objective is to be ready for the first game of the season.”
With several Academy players a part of the tour squad, there is a chance for Vieira to assess the next generation of talent at the club – and the manager says that extends further than on the pitch.
“We bring some young players and that will be a really good experience,” he explained. “Some of them are travelling that far for the first time.
“How are they going to deal with that experience? The flight, the time difference. Those kinds of experiences will tell us a lot about those players.”
10am: Palace train at the Singapore National Stadium
As a first pre-season tour clash against Liverpool looms for Crystal Palace, there was a chance to soak in the surroundings at the National Stadium in Singapore during training.
It will be some experience for the Academy players on the tour in particular, with the likes of Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Scott Banks with the travelling party.
You can check out the best shots from the session - and remember, you can still secure your tickets for the match
8am: Tour Daily - Podcast with Jes, Mola, Brighty and Moritz!
Go behind-the-scenes on pre-season tour as we bring you the all the latest from Crystal Palace’s trip to Singapore and Australia in ‘Tour Daily’.
After the first full day in Singapore, we speak to Jes Rak-Sakyi and Ademola Ola-Adebomi, fan favourite Andre Moritz and Mark Bright on the Academy talents to watch.
Listen to the podcast
Wednesday, 13th July
5pm: Joa and Luka greet fans in Singapore
It was a night to remember for Palace fans in Singapore as first-teamers Joachim Andersen and Luka Milivojevic dropped by, joined by club legends Andre Moritz – who plays his football in Singapore – and Mark Bright.
The players met members of the Singapore suppporters group at their regular Palace-watching haunt, answering questions from the crowd.
There was advice for young players, secrets from training and memories from games gone by - you can see the highlights on Palace TV soon.
8am: From Premier League to school futsal tournaments
Good morning everyone. Day one and the tour has kicked off in earnest.
It was a special moment for the school children at Assumption English in Singapore, as Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Jes Rak-Sakyi and Ademola Ola-Adebomi arrived this morning.
After being greeted by the school staff and presented with a signed Singaporean national shirt, the lads headed upstairs to watch the school’s futsal sides in action – and even take part themselves.
Rak-Sakyi and Ola-Adebomi were on different sides, naturally, and that in-built sense of competition didn’t take long to come to the fore. It ended 3-2 to Ola-Adebomi’s side, but not before real battle.
Watching on was Palace favourite Andre Moritz, who plays his football in Singapore.
"Its been an honour to be invited to this," Moritz said. "I’ve seen how much Palace has improved over the years.
"I can see what a massive club Palace has become, and I'm just proud to be a small part of it."
Tuesday, 12th July
2pm: Palace arrive in Singapore as pre-season tour begins
After the long break and a return to pre-season action, it’s finally here: Palace have jetted off to the other side of the world and touched down in Singapore.
A high-profile all-Premier League clash with Liverpool awaits at the National Stadium, but there is plenty to keep an eye on before kick-off on Friday evening.
There's a chance for players to meet with supporters at a fan event tomorrow afternoon, as well as a meeting between Patrick Vieira, Jurgen Klopp and the British High Commissioner in Singapore - not to mention our continued commitment to grassroots initiatives.
Check out everything you need to know about Palace in Singapore