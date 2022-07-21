8am: Vieira on strong foundatons

Patrick Vieira says the new experiences provided by touring Singapore and Australia will allow him to build on the strong foundations already set at the club, as his side prepares to face Leeds United in Perth on Friday.

“Coming here was something that we wanted to do as a football club,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “We wanted as well to give these kinds of experiences to our players.

“Some of our you g players have never been outside of London or England, so to travel and to play those kinds of games against those kinds of teams is of value for our football club.

“The tour has been good so far. When you play [Manchester] United and Liverpool in front of 80,000 and you look at the intensity of the game, those two games so far have helped us grow as a team.

“Obviously we are in a better place now physically, and a better place tactically. Those games allowed us to adjust and to see where we are as a team.”

6am: ‘Tour Daily’ – Vieira to introduce mullets?

There’s a certain trend in Australia which may seem alien to those back home, but the mullet is back – and big time.

In today’s Tour Daily, hear from Patrick Vieira on whether the 'mullet' hairstyle can make it in the Premier League, as well as Cardo Siddik and Victor Akinwale on the experience of playing in front of almost 80,000 people at the MCG.

