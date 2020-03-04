Palace's first encounter down under will see the club take on Brisbane Roar at the brand-new, 25,000 capacity Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Saturday, 11 July at 18:30 AEST (09:30 BST). The Queensland-based side currently stand in sixth place in the A-League, and are managed by former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler.

Palace will then travel 830 miles south to play West Ham United at the 52,500 seater Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, 18 July at 19:30 AEST (10:30 BST).

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to be visiting Australia for the first time in the club’s history. It will be fantastic to witness Crystal Palace play against two excellent teams in these wonderful stadiums in front of our Australian fans.

“The tour comes at a crucial stage of our pre-season so the fitness programme and the games are important, but we also look forward to spending time exploring stunning Queensland and meeting as many people as we can.”

CPFC Members and Season Ticket holders will be emailed an exclusive link to purchase tickets before general release, which will be available from 10:00 AEST (12:00am GMT) Friday 6 March until 10:00 AEST (12:00am GMT) Monday 9 March.

Tickets go on general sale at 12.00pm AEST (02:00am GMT) on Wednesday 11 March from www.ticketek.com.au.

Official hospitality and VIP fan packages are available from today through TEG Live Hospitality at www.vipnow.com.au.