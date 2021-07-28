The Palace manager fielded a side with four Academy players across the midfield, and made a range of substitutes, handing minutes to three further prospects as the game went on.

His approach paid dividends in each half when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Scott Banks both netted for the Eagles.

"I think what was really important today was improving from our last game," Vieira told Palace TV. "I think tonight gave us an opportunity to see some of the young players from the Academy. And I learned a lot from them today. Some of them showed character, desire to compete at this level and that was the positive side of the game today.

"Jes showed a lot of desire and he got rewarded by the goal. He showed fantastic talent - he’s been working with us for quite a while now. He’s one of the young players who shows that he’s excited to be around the first-team.