Patrick Vieira led his first match at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening, overseeing a 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.
The Palace manager fielded a side with four Academy players across the midfield, and made a range of substitutes, handing minutes to three further prospects as the game went on.
His approach paid dividends in each half when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Scott Banks both netted for the Eagles.
"I think what was really important today was improving from our last game," Vieira told Palace TV. "I think tonight gave us an opportunity to see some of the young players from the Academy. And I learned a lot from them today. Some of them showed character, desire to compete at this level and that was the positive side of the game today.
"Jes showed a lot of desire and he got rewarded by the goal. He showed fantastic talent - he’s been working with us for quite a while now. He’s one of the young players who shows that he’s excited to be around the first-team.
"I want this kind of spirit from these young players, showing determination and today he and some of the other ones did really well.
"Scott Banks scored – a really good right foot finish. His work was really good, but he’s somebody who technically can play at that level. He’s really smart, always finding the right position to allow himself to go forward. He’s a really smart kid and I think he will spend time with the first-team."
Vieira then turned his attention to the game more generally, offering his analysis on the overall 90 minutes: "The performance is massively important because winning games and scoring goals gives you confidence. As well I think tactically the football we tried to play allowed me to see how players understand what I ask them to do and we are getting there.
"It’s always difficult when you manage to have a couple of [first-team] players and a lot of young players from the Academy to find the right balance. But I’m quite satisfied with where we are tactically. There’s a really good understanding from the players about what I want and now we have all the players available to perform."