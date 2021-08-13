It may feel like it's flown by and we were bidding a brief farewell to the top-flight just weeks, but 83 days have passed since Palace's last competitive clash.
A lot has happened in that time, with a full pre-season schedule, range of player arrivals and, of course, the appointment of Patrick Vieira.
With the Eagles taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, pre-season has now wound to an official end.
Recap it all in the timeline below!
Key events
-
May 24th: The off-season begins
-
May 31st: Palace Women release: Ffion Morgan, Emma Gibbon, Amber Gaylor, Amy Taylor, Georgia Clifford, Leeta Rutherford, Ashleigh Goddard, Ashlee Hincks and Andria Georgiou
-
June 3rd: Christian Beneteke signs a two-year contract extension