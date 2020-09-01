He also spoke in some detail about how the Eagles' recent tactical switch to 4-4-2 has benefitted his style of play, saying: "We played in pre-season with two sitting midfielders instead of two No.10s so, in front of the defence, you just get the ball from defence and from there you’re playing left-to-right, up and down. That suits me well.

"If I play in the middle I can go left, right, up and down and I think it changes the way I play a lot because when we play with a No.10, you’re more attacking and now I can bring the ball from the defence to the attack. I like that more.

"I think that position suits me well. I can defend, I can attack and, of course, I know Macca [James McArthur] already for a long time. It’s good to have him next to me - he’s got experience, he’s got the legs, he’s always talking to me, and [Scott] Dannsy and Cheikhou [Kouyate] behind me, talk me through the game. It’s nice to be there."

Riedewald also relishes playing with the man he can feed on the offensive: Wilfried Zaha.

He said: "The goal today, as soon as Wilf got the ball in the third part of midfield, he’s always dangerous in behind. [Jeffrey] Schluppy, Jordan [Ayew] are great runners, great dribblers, so if we get to the third part, we’ve got so much pace, so many creative players to create chances and it’s nice to be part of those attacks."

