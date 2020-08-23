Nine players from the lineup against Tottenham Hotspur back in July start tonight against our League One opponents.

Stephen Henderson and Jaïro Riedewald are the two changes from the final day XI, with Vicente Guaita not in the matchday squad and Development left-back, Tyrick Mitchell, on the bench.

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend will flank either side of Palace's two central midfielders, James McArthur and Jame McCarthy. Whilst at the back, Cheikhou Kouyaté again starts in the position he plays in at international level for Senegal: centre-back.

You can follow all the action in Roy Hodgson's side's first match action of the '20/21 campaign for free on Palace TV.

To watch it live with analysis and commentary from club legend Mark Bright, supporters must sign-up or log-in to their Palace Account by clicking here and then head to Palace TV shortly before kick-off.

Alternatively, download the free Palace app and watch the game live from that - just log-in once!

Palace: Henderson, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Riedewald, Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Schlupp.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Mitchell, Meyer, Woods, Jach, Malachi Boateng, Inniss, Kirby, Gordon, Pierrick.

Oxford United: Stevens, Long, Moore, Atkinson, Ruffels, McGuane, Gorrin, Brannagan, Foroe, Taylor, Cooper.

Subs: Eastwood, Clare, Dickie, Hall, Sykes, Forde, Mousinho, Henry, Agyei, Hanson, Napa, Asonganyi, Osei Yaw, Jones, Lofthouse.

