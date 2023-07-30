The manager noted ahead of the match that, with Palace’s Premier League opener at Sheffield United on 12th August drawing closer, he would aim to select as strong a team as possible for the fixture against the Spanish giants.

That transpires with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone starting between the posts, in front of an unchanged back four of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Nathaniel Clyne.

Jefferson Lerma anchors the midfield as he did in midweek, with Player of the Season Cheick Doucouré reintroduced to the starting XI and playmaker Ebere Eze also starting.

In attack, Jordan Ayew retains his place alongside the reintroduced Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard, with Naouirou Ahamada and Jean-Philippe Mateta moving to the bench.

Palace: Johnstone (GK); Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew

Subs: Matthews (GK); O’Brien, Tomkins, Richards, Rïedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi