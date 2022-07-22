Ozoh replaces Killian Phillips in midfield, starting alongside Jes Rak-Sakyi and captain Luka Milivojevic.
Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta start in attack, where Odsonne Edouard replaces Malcolm Ebiowei, while there is an unchanged back four. Vicente Guaita returns in goal.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew.
Subs: Matthews, Rodney, Quick, O’Brien, Siddik, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Raymond, Phillips, Banks, Ebiowei, Street, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.