Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward are partners in defence, with Tyrick Mitchell and ex-Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne on either side.

Jes Rak-Sakyi starts in central midfield in the No.8 role, joined by Luka Milivojevic and Killian Phillips, while Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew start up front.

There are plenty of options on the bench, including new signing Malcolm Ebiowei.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Phillips, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Rodney, Quick, O'Brien, Siddik, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Raymond, Ozoh, Banks, Ebiowei, Street, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.