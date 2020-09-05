Townsend was not named in the Eagles' squad to take on Millwall last week, but starts alongside James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald and Jeffrey Schlupp today in a 15:00 kick-off you can watch live on Palace TV.

Another midfielder to make his return is Luka Milivojevic, who is named in his first matchday 22 of the pre-season. He starts on the bench, where Meyer is also listed.

Hodgson has again selected a range of Development talents, with prospects such as Sam Woods, Malachi Boateng and Brandon Pierrick named again alongside their senior teammates.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyrick Mitchell also retains his place at left-back.

Brøndby also name a strong side, including talented forward Simon Hedlund and adept defensive players Anthony Jung and Josip Radoševic. Find out more about the Danish side by clicking here.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Schlupp, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Henderson, Kelly, Woods, Inniss, Jach, Malachi Boateng, Meyer, Milivojevic, Kirby, Pierrick, Gordon.

Brøndby: Schwäbe, Jung, Maxsø, Rosted, Mensah, Vigen, Radoševic, Corlu, Bruus, Hedlund, Uhre.

Subs: Tørnes, Hermansen, Linstrøm, Kabongo, Skipper, Bjur, Pyndt, Rasmussen, Kvistgaarden, Børkeeit.

