Ebiowei starts in place of Odsonne Edouard, alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew in attack.

The midfield is unchanged, with Killian Phillips and Jes Rak-Sakyi ahead of Luka Milivojevic.

In goal Jack Butland comes in for Vicente Guaita, with Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell ahead of him.

There are plenty of Academy players on the bench, who could come on in front of a capacity crowd at the MCG.

Follow all the action LIVE on the matchday blog HERE.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Phillips, Rak-Sakyi, Ebiowei, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita, Matthews, Rodney, Quick, O'Brien, Siddik, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Raymond, Ozoh, Banks, Edouard, Street, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.