Academy youngsters Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Scott Banks both scored against Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, with Vieira reiterating his desire to offer a pathway to first-team football.

Street starts on the left of an attacking trio, with Jordan Ayew on the opposite side and Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line.

In midfield, Kirby is alongside by Jairo Riedewald, who returns to his familiar holding position after deputising at left-back midweek, and James McArthur.

Marc Guehi and Cheikhou Kouyate are the starting pair in the centre of defence, with Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell completing the back four.

Gallagher is among the substitutes after completing a loan move from Chelsea on Friday.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guehi, Kouyate, Mitchell, Kirby, Riedewald, McArthur, Street, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), Matthews (GK), Kelly, Tomkins, Hannam, Clyne, Gallagher, Boateng, Rak-Sakyi, Wells-Morrison, Banks.

Reading: Rafael (GK), Morrison, McIntyre, Moore, Swift, Ejaria, Yiadom, Joao, Laurent, Azeez, Tetek.

Subs: Southwood (GK), Holmes, Trialist, Camara, Dorsett, Ehibhatiomhan, Bristow, Puscas.