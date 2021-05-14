Vicente Guaita starts in goal, behind a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins and Tyrick Mitchell.

Jeffrey Schlupp is part of a three-man midfield, alongside Jairo Riedewald and James McArthur, with Vieira opting for a 4-3-3 formation in his first selection as Palace boss.

Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha start in attack, with Academy prospect Rob Street lining up as a sole centre-forward.

To watch all the action, CLICK HERE.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Mitchell, Schlupp, Riedewald, McArthur, Ayew, Street, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Webber (GK), Quick, O’Brien, Jach, Hannam, Boateng, Wells-Morrison, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon, Banks.

Walsall: Rushworth (GK), White, Ward, Mills, Taylor, Menayese, Kiernan, Kinsella, Phillips, Osadebe, Holden.

Subs: Rose (GK), Leak, Perry, Maher, Foulkes, Sadler, Anderson, Monthe.