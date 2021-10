He acknowledges the importance of the start of the Premier League, as he goes on to state that “the real test starts next week when we cross the white line against Chelsea and the Premier League kicks off.”

With this his 10th season in south London, Ward is one of the more experienced players at the club and he is aware of his changing role within the dressing room.

“Each one of us [senior pros] have got a certain role, each one of us has got a slightly different role from what it may have been in the past.

“It’s great to be out there and continuing the journey, hopefully we get off to a flyer.”