The fixture sees Palace travel across the capital to play at the New Den, where they haven't featured competitively since 2013.

As with the recent 3-0 victory over Charlton, fans can watch the Eagles battling in a local clash as Palace TV will broadcast the full game live.

Find out how to watch below.

Purchase a pay-per-view pass to watch Millwall v Palace LIVE

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the Millwall match. For £5, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST this morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To do so, head over to Palace TV by clicking here, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account, purchase your pass for £5 and enjoy the pre-match show from 13:15 BST.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

Prior to payment, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid and cannot view this afternoon, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

