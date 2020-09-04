The 15:00 BST kick-off will be shown in a six-camera production on Palace TV, with full commentary, punditry from Mark Bright and a 45-minute pre-match show direct from SE25.

And after Palace's three wins from three pre-season clashes so far, you won't want to miss the Eagles' final challenge before returning to Premier League action. Find out how to watch it live below.

Purchase a pay-per-view pass

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the Brøndby match. For £5, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST this morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To do so, head over to Palace TV by clicking here, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account, purchase your pass for £5.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Prior to payment, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

Gold, Junior Gold and International Memberships purchased before 23:59 BST yesterday (Friday 4th) enable supporters to watch this game as part of their package. Make sure you don't miss out on future live broadcasts and grab your 2020/21 Membership here!