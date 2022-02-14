“Also on that day we did lemon and herb poached lobster on toast with chilli jam, charred spring onion and figs. It’s a real fun play on brunch. We had the full English there as well and added sirloin steak, for people who just wanted a fry up, but there were also some more unique dishes.”

Will, who speaks with guests and introduces them to new food, while ensuring a plentiful supply of any favourites, has also changed the approach to cuisine in the 2010: providing guests with a range of starters and desserts rather than one dish for each course.

“We’ve changed the starters in particular in 2010. It’s a bowl food concept; you get four starters on the menu - at Selhurst Park it’s a bit of everything for each person. If you want more you can ask for more, by all means.

“Where 2010 is the most premium experience we try to create that atmosphere. Having a variety of food throughout your time here ensures a wide selection and gives you a more premium feeling.

“What we do offer as a package, from the food to the people, is unique.”

To enjoy the pinnacle of a matchday experience in our newly renovated lounge as Palace host top-of-the-table Manchester City, click here now.