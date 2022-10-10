Our lounges

There are four experiences available for Premium matchdays at Selhurst Park: Executive Boxes, the 2010 Club, Speroni’s Restaurant and Legends Restaurant.

You can find out more about our range of spaces by clicking here.

Each has a distinct atmosphere and is designed to suit different matchdays, with different packages available to you:

Executive Boxes

Your own private box for 10 or 20 people

Three-course dining and light bites

Inclusive drinks, such as Palace Wine white, red and rosé

Private balcony with panoramic views

We also have shared Executive Boxes available for upcoming fixtures, allowing you to enjoy these exclusive Premium areas in a smaller group.