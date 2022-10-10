Whether it’s for Christmas, birthdays, client and staff days out, just a gift for friends and family or even a new year celebration, Selhurst Park provides the stand-out experience in watching Premier League football in south London.
Known for having one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League, there are few experiences better than watching top-flight football at one of England’s most vocal stadiums. Championing south London at its heart, Premium hospitality at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park takes your matchday one step further.
If you have been already or are simply taking an interest, our range of options, personally tailored packages and exceptional service can still take you by surprise.
Here’s what you need to know about Premium matchday experiences at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park.
Our lounges
There are four experiences available for Premium matchdays at Selhurst Park: Executive Boxes, the 2010 Club, Speroni’s Restaurant and Legends Restaurant.
You can find out more about our range of spaces by clicking here.
Each has a distinct atmosphere and is designed to suit different matchdays, with different packages available to you:
Executive Boxes
-
Your own private box for 10 or 20 people
-
Three-course dining and light bites
-
Inclusive drinks, such as Palace Wine white, red and rosé
-
Private balcony with panoramic views
We also have shared Executive Boxes available for upcoming fixtures, allowing you to enjoy these exclusive Premium areas in a smaller group.
That was the best we have ever experienced so far and believe me, we have visited quite a few football clubs.Christian Maurer
The 2010 Club
-
The most Premium experience, likened to being in the Boardroom
-
Three-course dining and light bites
-
A sparkling and canapé reception
-
Inclusive drinks package
-
Directors’ Box seating on the halfway line
-
Chance to mingle with club legends past and present and VIPs
Speroni’s Restaurant
-
Warm and vibrant atmosphere
-
Pre-match entertainment from club legends and post-match analysis
-
Three-course dining and light bites
-
Inclusive drinks, such as Palace Wine white, red and rosé
-
Directors’ Box seating on the halfway line
Legends Restaurant
-
Vibrant experience
-
Pre-match entertainment from club legends and post-match analysis
-
Chef-served, buffet-style dining and light bites
-
Inclusive drinks, such as Palace Wine white, red and rosé
-
Balcony seating with panoramic view
Where are the lounges and how much do they cost?
Our lounges are located in both the Main stand and Whitehorse Lane end.
Legends Restaurant and the Executive Boxes have balcony seating in the Whitehorse Lane end.
Speroni’s Restaurant and the 2010 Club are situated with Directors’ Box seating on the halfway line.
-
Executive Boxes: from £3,000+VAT
- Shared Executive Boxes: From £258
-
The 2010 Club: from £315+VAT
-
Speroni’s: from £290+VAT
-
Legends: from £215+VAT
The whole experience was fantastic and we were well looked after. The food was amazing!Darren Holloway
Food and drink
Our menus are crafted differently for each matchday by our Michelin star-experienced Head Chef, Will Britton.
Will carefully designs each course across our lounges using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients.
Recent menus have included herb crumb plaice with olive crushed potatoes, aubergine cannelloni and a roast chicken supreme. You can find out more about the cuisine here.
We also serve inclusive drinks with some packages and have fully stocked bars in each area.
These include our Palace Wine, which comes in white, red and rosé, handpicked by former co-Chairman Stephen Browett, and Palace Ale, a hugely popular hit with guests.
What legends could I meet?
We have some of the biggest names in club history working in our lounges.
These include Darren Ambrose, Jim Cannon, Clinton Morrison, Keith Millen, Alan Smith and recently Vince Hilaire.
Other icons such as Gabor Kiraly, Attilio Lombardo, Shaun Derry, Steve Coppell and Andrew Johnson have also hosted before, providing guests with a truly unique chance to meet club legends.
The food was excellent and the facilities superb. Darren Ambrose was in fine form. I will certainly recommend Legends Restaurant.John S Cushnie
How to enquire about a Premium matchday
It’s easy to view our range of options and speak to the team. You can explore our packages or get in touch in the below ways. A member of our team will ensure your needs are met and that you’re given personal treatment throughout.