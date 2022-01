Clinton Morrison

Having swiftly risen through the Palace Academy ranks, Morrison went on to become a firm fan favourite on the Selhurst Park terraces - a status earned through each of his 112 career goals in red and blue. Having also played regularly for the Republic of Ireland, Morrison is one of the most esteemed faces to have featured for the Eagles since the turn of the millennium.

Today he appears regularly as a pundit on Sky Sports and Amazon Prime, becoming as popular off-pitch as he was on it.

Darren Ambrose

A cult hero amongst south Londoners, Ambrose wrote his name into Palace lore time and time again with his remarkable right boot. Renowned for an ability to startle the opposition with breath-taking free-kicks and long-range drives, the Palace icon epitomised his knack for showcasing moments of the sublime with a Goal of the Season strike against Manchester United.

He can also be credited with preventing relegation in 2010 as his composed effort kept Palace up on the final day of the season.