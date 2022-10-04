Vince Hilaire

South London-born Hilaire developed at Palace and made his debut as a 17-year-old in 1977. He was perhaps the standout player in the 'Team of the Eighties' given his dynamism and flair along the wing.

Having helped Palace win Division Two with six goals in 1978/79, Hilaire remained at the club following relegation, making a whopping 51 appearances in 82/83. He eventually departed for Luton Town after seven years and 293 appearances, and has long been remembered as a fans' favourite.

Gavin Nebbeling

With his debut in the lounges coming before the Leeds United fixture (9th October, 2022), Nebbeling is able to draw upon eight years with the club during the 1980s having moved from South Africa as a teenager in 1981.

He made 173 appearances as Palace went from the much-lauded 'Team of the Eighties' into the depths of the decade's first half, and then onto becoming Steve Coppell's remarkable 1990s FA Cup finalists.

Clinton Morrison

Having swiftly risen through the Palace Academy ranks, Morrison went on to become a firm fan favourite on the Selhurst Park terraces - a status earned through each of his 112 career goals in red and blue. Having also played regularly for the Republic of Ireland, Morrison is one of the most esteemed faces to have featured for the Eagles since the turn of the millennium.

Today he appears regularly as a pundit on Sky Sports and Amazon Prime, becoming as popular off-pitch as he was on it.