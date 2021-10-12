Executive Boxes – from £2,750 +VAT

There is a variety of 10- or 20-person boxes spread across the club’s Whitehorse Lane end, each with a balcony overlooking the pitch.

The boxes are laid out to suit different needs and experiences, and provide the perfect place to entertain clients, family, friends and staff – entirely within your own private area.

They make those memorable Selhurst moments all the more special as you watch and celebrate with your guests. But that doesn’t mean you’ll feel cut-off from the Premier League’s most vibrant crowd, with service direct to your box and your balcony opening out to the stadium’s colourful and vociferous atmosphere.

The boxes themselves can fit smaller, round tables and padded chairs for your guests to sit in groups, or we can entertain you with dining tables accommodating more people to sit and enjoy a fine three-course meal together.

Then, on the balcony, you’ll be on padded seats with a prime view of the pitch, able to enjoy half-time refreshments from our servers and your own private bar with inclusive drinks, such as Palace Wine white, red and rosé.