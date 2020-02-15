We spoke to Stobbs for the Derby County programme, at a time when Stobbs had capped off her first start for the club with, unsurprisingly, a goal. Below you can read, in Stobbs' own words, how the move to Palace came about for the in-form striker.

I’d played against Palace for the last two seasons, both times with different clubs – West Ham and Charlton Athletic – and I always got a good feeling from the squad. I am delighted to have now re-signed for my local club after representing them as a youngster.

I suppose, when I think about it, all signs were always leading to me returning ‘home’. I’m a local girl from Croydon, and my friend, Andria Georgiou - who I used to play with at West Ham - plays for Palace. In fact, my last football game back in May was against Palace, at Selhurst Park, before I took a break from football and left Charlton.

After the game, Andria passed on my number to Dean Davenport and he text me basically saying: ‘I hear you’re taking a break from the game. If you ever want to just train or get back involved, let me know.’

That itch to start playing again returned. Therefore, when I moved back to Croydon I dropped Dean a message and came along for a couple of training sessions. After that first training session I knew this was just right; I came away extremely excited.

My mum used to work at Selhurst Park as she did finances for the club – her office used to be the new Palace for Life Foundation offices. We actually had a young Palace player, Stephen Evans - who played for Wales Under-21s - as a lodger. I have these memories of going to my mum’s work during the school summer holidays and hiding under the desk when Simon Jordan would come in - I was worried I wasn’t supposed to be there! The office knew I loved football and someone suggested joining in the Soccer School which were held in what’s now called the Fanzone.

I joined the Soccer School the next day and from there my passion for football was ignited. I was invited down to the Palace girls’ football session and ending up joining their team. The picture on the page opposite is actually one of me aged seven on a matchday! I have great memories of going to Selhurst park for games, being a mascot and playing on the pitch at half-time.

It’s great to be back here playing as a senior pro. I got some minutes under my belt in the recent Conti Cup clash against my former club, West Ham – it’s always a great feeling to play your old club.

And then I started against Durham in our final league game of 2019, which was really surprising as I’d just joined. I’d been feeling sharp in training but I was only anticipating getting just a few minutes in the second-half! When I heard my name in the starting lineup I must admit the nerves hit me. It was amazing to get my first start.

Despite the defeat, to score on my first start capped off what has been a great first few weeks at Palace. It’s clear that everyone is a team player, everyone is willing to do what is required to help the team and I’ve never felt so welcomed, so quickly, into a squad. I feel extremely lucky to be able to say that and I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the second-half of the season.

